Germany, EU investors keen to invest in Pak furniture

Observer Report

Frankfurt

The Germany and other European investors showing keen interest in Pakistan’s handmade traditional furniture underlined the need of further enhancing collaboration with the Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) to promote furniture business in Europe.

This was stated by Chief Executive Officer PFC Mian Kashif Ashfaq on Thursday while talking to the German and other European furniture producers at 3-day international trade fair Heimtextil 2018 at Frankfurt (Germany) concluded on Thursday.

According to a message received here, he informed the foreign investors that there was a significant potential for promoting Pak-made world class furniture and further strengthening of investment relations with the European countries. He said that there was a plenty of opportunities to increase furniture export volume to the European markets due to its an upward trend, as the demand for furniture and wooden products were on the rise in European markets along with the domestic consumers. He said despite GSP Plus status since 2014, Pakistan has been unable to improve its penetration into the European market while other competitors increased their share in EU trade.Inviting foreign investors for direct or indirect investment in Pakistan.