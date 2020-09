Frankfurt

Germany is in a V-shaped economic recovery and should avoid a new phase of lockdowns, the economy minister said Tuesday, despite a resurgence of coronavirus cases. German GDP is expected to fall 5.8% in 2020, a narrower recession than the 6.3% drop projected earlier, Peter Altmaier said, signalling that the country is emerging from the worst of the crisis. Altmaier said Germany “can and will” avoid lockdowns like Germans lived through in March and April.—AFP