Germany beat Pakistan 1-0 in Hockey World Cup

Bhubaneswar, India

Germany defeated Pakistan 1-0 in the Hockey World Cup match played at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

Germany’s Miltkau Marco scored the only goal for his side. Pakistan, four time title holders, are currently 13th ranked while the Germans, the two time winners, are placed 6th in the FIH rankings.

The two sides have met eight times in the World Cup. In 1982 they came across twice, pool game and final.

Pakistan have won five (including the penalty shootout win at 1994 semi-final). Germany have been victorious the other three times. 1973 (3rd place playoff) Germany beat Pakistan 1-0 1975 (semifinal) Pakistan beat Germany 5-1 1978 (semifinal) Pakistan beat Germany 1-0 1982 (pool) Pakistan beat Germany 5-3 1982 (Final) Pakistan beat Germany 3-1 1990 (pool) Germany beat Pakistan 1-0 1994 (semifinal) Pakistan beat Germany on penalty shootout after 1-1 2002 (pool) Germany beat Pakistan 3-2

After winning four of the first eight World Cups, Pakistan’s fortunes have nosedived – failed to reach semifinal since 1994. On the contrary, Germany have been consistently performing.—Agencies

