Germany are through to another Euros semifinal after beating a valiant Austria side.

Lina Magull’s first-half strike followed by a late goal from Alexandra Popp secured the win for the eight-time champions but their victory at the Brentford Community Stadium was far from easy with Austria left to rue their luck after hitting the woodwork three times.

Austria, the 2017 semifinalists, were the better team in the opening exchanges and were denied an opening goal in the 13th minute by the woodwork when Marina Georgieva’s header from a corner clattered off the outside of the post.

Their disappointment was compounded when Germany went ahead in the 26th minute after Manuela Zinsberger’s poorly taken goal kick eventually allowed Lina Magull to score after nifty play from the Germans.

Undeterred, Austria continued its search for the equalizer but were denied by the woodwork twice more with Barbara Dunst hitting the bar with an audacious long-range shot before Sarah Puntigam also found the post with her effort.

Germany continued soaking up the pressure with time running out and could have sealed the win in the 82nd minute but Klara Bühl missed a tap-in in front of an empty goal.

Their mistake did not haunt them at the end as Alexandra Popp got Germany’s second in the 90th minute with a fortuitous effort as Zinsberger’s clearance cannoned off her leg into the back of the net.

Popp, with 4 goals, now trails only England’s Beth Mead as the tournament leader who has 5 to her name.

Germany after beating Austria joins England as the first two sides through to the semifinals of the Euros.

They will play either France or defending champions the Netherlands in a bid to add to their eight Euros titles.