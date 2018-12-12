German woman arrives to marry Hafizabad man

Our Correspondent

Hafizabad

After a series of marriages involving American brides who arrived in Pakistan, a 40-year-old German citizen has come all the way to Hafizabad, Punjab, to meet the love of her life.

The woman, who chose the name Mariam after converting to Islam, met Muhammad Ejaz, 30, online, and later arrived in Pindi Bhattian city. The duo is set to tie the knot soon.

Days after arriving in the country, Mariam appreciated the hospitality demonstrated by Pakistanis, and has wished to continue staying in the country.

