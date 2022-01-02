German NGO’s ship brings 440 refugees rescued at sea to Sicily

A ship operated by the German non-governmental organization Sea-Watch has brought to Sicily 440 refugees including more than 200 minors, Italian media reported on Saturday.

According to RaiNews24 broadcaster, local au-thorities are now giving health checks to the rescued migrants before they can come ashore. Most minors in the group, which includes, among others, 14 chil-dren under one year old, have come to Europe unac-companied by adults, the broadcaster said.

The broadcaster noted that migrants, who were rescued in December, were on board of Sea-Watch ship for a week, waiting for the authorities to au-thorize the ship’s docking in the port.

On 29 December, another charity vessel, oper-ated by Doctors Without Borders, brought 558 refu-gees rescued in the Mediterranean Sea from 17 De-cember to 24 December to Sicily.—AP