German minister meets army chief

Observer Report

Islamabad

German Foreign Affairs Minister Niels Annen called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters here and praised Pakistan’s constructive role for the region’s peace, the military’s media wing said on Monday.

During the meeting, issues of mutual interest, regional security and measures to enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed. “[The] visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role for ensuring peace and stability in the region,” according to the communique.