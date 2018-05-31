German jobless rate hits new historic low

Frankfurt

Fewer people were out of work in Germany in May than at any time since the country’s 1990 reunification, official data showed Wednesday, defying gathering fears for the eurozone economy. Just 5.2 percent of the workforce was unemployed this month, the federal labour agency (BA) said in seasonally-adjusted figures—a fall of 0.1 percentage points from April’s level.

In unadjusted terms, which are less representative of underlying trends but more widely used in public debate, the jobless rate was 5.1 percent, or 2.3 million people. Unemployment has been falling for years in Europe’s powerhouse economy, driven both by an insatiable appetite for its goods from abroad and healthy consumer demand at home.

Germany’s economy expanded by 2.2 percent in 2017,.—AFP