German industrial production plunges

Frankfurt am Main

Industrial production in Germany unexpectedly fell in April after rebounding in March, official data showed Friday, adding to fears of a slowdown in Europe’s powerhouse economy.

Industrial output fell 1.0 percent month-on-month, federal statistics authority Destatis said, following an upwardly revised 1.7-percent rise in March. The drop surprised analysts surveyed by Factset who had predicted a modest 0.25-percent increase in production.

The slump comes a day after Germany’s industrial orders disappointed again, falling for the fourth month in a row as businesses fret over trade tensions with the United States. “The economy is clearly treading water and is not managing to shift up a gear,” said ING Diba bank analyst Carsten Brzeski.

April’s plunge in industrial production was led by declines in energy output and production of consumer and producer goods..—APP