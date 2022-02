oreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a phone call with his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, on Monday during which both leaders discussed the ongoing situation in Ukraine and exchanged views on bilateral relations, as well as regional issues, according to a statement issued by the Foreign Office (FO).

The FO said Qureshi and Baerbock also discussed the current situation in Afghanistan, following the Taliban takeover of Kabul.