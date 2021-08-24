German fashion brand “Hugo Boss” comes to Pakistan

Hugo Boss, an international German clothing brand, has opened its first store in Pakistan, at the Centaurus Mall in Islamabad, on August 23rd.

The company sells clothing, accessories, footwear, fragrances and is best known for its men’s suits and other formal wear. Hugo Boss is one of Germany’s biggest fashion brands, with worldwide sales of up to €2.9 billion in 2019.

Locals have reacted positively to the effort, with the hashtags #TheBossHasLanded and #HugoBoss becoming top trends on Twitter.

Boss by Hugo Boss Launching Today at Centaurus Mall in Islamabad. Be Ready For This Exciting Opening!#TheBossHasLanded pic.twitter.com/kbnOEERWfe — Awami Web (@AwamiWeb) August 23, 2021

Citizens are also thrilled because, following Hugo Boss’ lead, many more competing brands may establish stores in Pakistan.

The company claims that all of its goods would be made in Pakistan.

Hugo Boss will join the list of many other multinational companies who offer goods made in Pakistan. Top multinational companies that offer goods “made in Pakistan” include Adidas, H&M, Zara, and Mango.

Hugo Boss’ decision to establish a store in Pakistan seems to be part of a larger strategy to attract younger customers to the German fashion house in order to quadruple revenues to 4 billion euros ($4.74 billion) by 2025.

Daniel Grieder, the chain’s new Chief Executive Officer, a former Tommy Hilfiger executive who arrived in June, intends to sell more via third parties, a practice known as wholesale distribution.

Collaborations with other companies and celebrity endorsement agreements, according to Grieder, are being considered to assist the group’s brands to get “fans” as well as consumers.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/business/