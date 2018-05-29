German export outlook worsens again in May: study

Berlin

German exporters have downgraded their business expectations for the sixth month in a row, a study by the Institute for Economic Reseach (Ifo) showed on Monday.

The closely-watched Ifo barometer for exporting-oriented companies fell by 2.0 points to 13.6 points in May, the lowest measurement in more than a year. The findings were based on a monthly survey of 2,300 industrial companies conducted by the Munich-based researchers.

“The difficult global economic environment is increasingly weighing on German exporters,” a statement by Ifo president Clemens Fuest read.

Fuest highlighted that the automotive industry in particular “barely expected any further growth” in their international sales.

At the same time, however, expectations in the German electronics and engineering industry remained more robust. Similarly, food producers were hopeful that they could still improve their current export performance.

According to a recent survey by the Association of German Chambers of Industry and Commerce (DIHK), every fourth company in Germany is worried that growing protectionism poses a threat to their business model.—Xinhua