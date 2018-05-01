German envoy meets Sialkot exporters, stresses more trade ties

Sialkot

Deputy Ambassador of Germany in Pakistan Jens Jokisch has said that German Chamber of Commerce and Industry was being activated in Pakistan to develop ‘business-to-business’ contacts and further strengthen mutual trade ties between Pakistan and Germany.

He stated this while addressing a meeting of Sialkot exporters at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Monday. SCCI President Zahid Latif Malik and Vice President Abid Ahmed Khawaja also presided over the meeting.

The deputy ambassador said that Germany was keen to develop mutual trade ties with Pakistan. He assured that his country would also help enhance Sialkot’s sports goods and strengthen SMEs sector in Pakistan.

He said there was dire need for proper marketing of Sialkot-made export products in Germany, saying that most of German people use the Sialkot made sports goods, especially soccer ball, but they do not know much about Sialkot.

He pledged to make all-out efforts to promote a soft and positive image of Pakistan globally. He said that activation of Germany Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Pakistan was much important to boost mutual trade ties between Pakistan and Germany as well.

He said that promotion of quality education was vital for national development and prosperity of Pakistan.

During his visit to several industrial units here, the envoy pledged to make efforts for removing all hurdles in the way of promoting mutual trade between Pakistan and Germany. He said that his country would encourage regular exchange of trade delegations between Germany and Pakistan.

SCCI President Zahid Latif Malik said on the occasion that both Pakistan and Germany enjoy friendly relations in all fields. Germany is the largest economy in Europe and the 4th largest trading partner of Pakistan.

He said that Sialkot-made footballs, field hockey sticks, cricket gear and boxing gloves are used in international games including Olympics and World Cups. Most of developed countries are importing surgical instruments from Sialkot. In leather products and textile sportswear, we excel in quality and style. Similar is the case with other items produced in Sialkot, he added.—APP