German envoy, Finance Minister discuss bilateral trade ties

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

German Ambassador, Martin Kobler called on the Finance Minister, Asad Umar here on Thursday.

The Minister warmly greeted the Ambassador and said that the Government of Pakistan wishes to further strengthen the healthy economic relationship with Germany.

Martin Kobler apprised the Minister of his efforts to enhance Pak-German bilateral cooperation.

Finance Minister said that curtailing the current account deficit, boosting exports, facilitating private sector investment and increasing employment opportunities for people were the main focus of the present government.

The Minister appreciated the German Ambassador for his efforts to foster Pak-German all round cooperative partnership and wished him well for the future.

Share on: WhatsApp