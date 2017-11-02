German envoy calls on Acting Governor Sindh

Karachi

The Ambassador of Germany in Pakistan, Martin Kobler, called on the acting Governor of Sindh, Agha Siraj Khan Durrani.

Matters of mutual interests as well as those pertaining to investment etc came up for discussion at the meeting held at Governor House here on Wednesday.

The Acting Governor said that bilateral relations between Pakistan and Germany are enhancing with the passage of time. He said that there are ample opportunities for foreign investment in the province of Sindh in agriculture, infrastructure development, education, health.

Agha Siraj Durrani said that German investors can also come up with coal-fired power plants. He further stated that Pakistan-German collaboration is the need of the hour.

The German envoy Martin Kobler said that the investors from Germany are keen to invest in various sectors.—APP