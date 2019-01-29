German delegation meets IG Punjab, seeks cooperation

Staff Reporter

A three member German Delegation of (GIZ) headed by Dr. Astrid Bosch met Inspector General of Police Punjab, Amjad Javed Saleemi at Central Police Office, Lahore, today.

Mr. Shaukat, Senior Technical Advisor and Mr. Afzal Sheikh, Technical Advisor (GIZ) were also present in the meeting. Addl: IGP Operations Punjab, Ahmad Ishaq Jehngir, DIG Training, Muhammad Idrees, DIG D&I, Ahsan Younas, DIG R&D, Faisal Rana were also present on this occasion.

While briefing the IGP regarding GIZ programs, Dr. Astrid Bosch, head of program said that the courses regarding strategic planning and improvement in investigation skills and capacity building of R&D have already been completed and investigation school was also established at Police Training College, Sihala. She also offered her cooperation for three new programs including need based budgeting Management of Financial Budget, Coordination of Police with Provincial Justice, Coordination Committee and improvement in Community Policing.

Inspector General of Police Punjab, Amjad Javed Saleemi thanked Dr. Astrid Bosch for extending her cooperation in capacity building of Punjab police. He assured his full cooperation to Dr. Bosch and her team in four above said offered programs in the larger interest of the Punjab police. The PPO was confident that capacity building of the Punjab police in all sections could be improved by availing the expertise of other countries.

Moreover, IGP, Amjad Javed Saleemi has issued transfer / posting orders of five police officers.

According to details, Muhammad Abdul Qadir Qamar, SSP Operations Rawalpindi is transferred and posted as AIG Logistics, Muhammad Hassan Iqbal, awaiting posting transferred and posted as AIG Development, SP Zulfiqar Ahmad.

