German delegation lauds record development in Punjab

Staff Reporter

Lahore

A delegation led by Sebastian Andreas Brachert, board chairman of renowned German Company Siemens, called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, here on Friday. Matters regarding enhancing cooperation in energy sector came under discussion during the meeting.

The Chief Minister said that energy projects have been completed speedily in a record timeframe and due to the rapid measures taken for coping with the energy crisis, load-shedding has reduced substantially.

He said that new history of continuous struggle, honesty and hard work has been set in connection with the energy projects. He maintained that PML-N government has completed the energy projects before timeframe and a huge amount of Rs. 150 billion has been saved in four gas-based power projects set up in Punjab.

On this occasion, German delegation while lauding the rapid initiatives and extraordinary hard work of Chief Minister for energy projects said that Shahbaz Sharif and his team are working with sheer determination and we will cooperate with Punjab government in energy sector.

Chairman Punjab Power Development Company, Chairman Quaid-e-Azam Thermal Power Ltd. Chairman P&D, secretary energy and others were present on this occasion.