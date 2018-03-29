German coaches conduct soccer training camp

Sports Reporter

Rawalpindi

Roots IVY Int. School River View Campus Rawalpindi in collaboration with Eurasia Institute, Berlin conducted a two day Soccer Training Camp under the tutelage of German Football coaches Oliver Rathenow and Sebastian Lejeune from FC Union Berlin Youth Academy.

The German coaches conducted four training sessions in the morning and evening at KICK OFF Academy, Jinnah Park for the ardent young football enthusiasts. This was the first ever German Soccer Training Camp of its nature offered exclusively for Roots IVY students from all over Pakistan. Over 200 enthusiastic students along with their coaches from Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Faisalabad and Lahore joined the camp. The students became cognizant of different technical and tactile aspects of the game such as dribbling, passing and receiving, shooting and striking.

The students applied the newly acquired skills in small sided games. The aim of this project is to promote football in Pakistan.