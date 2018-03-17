German artist to perform on March 19

The Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in collaboration with the Goethe Institute in Pakistan would organize “Lighting”, a German-Pakistani collaborative dance performance by the famous German artist, Anna Konjetzky on March 19.

The performance will take place at the Auditorium of Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

“Lighting,” the igniting, torching, kindling, is the title of Anna Konjetzky’s dance piece in which the choreographer fixates the audience’s gaze on the bodies of the nine dancers on a stage. —APP

