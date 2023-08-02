RAWALPINDI – Chief of German Army, Lieutenant General Alfonas Mais called on Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, at GHQ Rawalpindi, the military’s media wing said in a statement.

The Inter Services Public Relations said matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and defence cooperation were discussed during the meetings.

Both sides reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations in all fields.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s successes in fight against terrorism and Pakistan’s continued efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region.

Earlier on Tuesday, General Asim Munir attended the Pakistan Mineral Summit in the federal capital where he invited foreign investors to explore untouched treasures in Pakistan.

Addressing Pakistan summit, in the presence of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other officials, Asim Munir said it is our social responsibility to contribute to the national economy.

COAS said the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) has been formed in collaboration with all stakeholders. He said the establishment brings all stakeholders to a common platform, besides formulating new principles for easy business for both local and foreign investors.

Gen Asim all stakeholders are doing their best to walk on the path of peace and prosperity, calling it the key to stability.

Quoting the Holy Quran, COAS said Allah helps those who help themselves. On this occasion, he thanked foreign investors from different nations, including Riyadh, for their participation in the summit.

Pakistan Minerals Summit was underway in Islamabad to explore and capitalize on the vast potential of the mining and minerals industry in the country.