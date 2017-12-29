German apprenticeship model: an answer to youth unemployment in Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Youth (under 25) unemployment sits at the top of the political agenda in many countries around the globe. This is a grave situation and a huge risk as we can practically lose a generation of workers who are competent and innovative but wasted talent due to lack of opportunity. Youth unemployment according to European commission as of April, 2017 in the world’s biggest economic block: EU-28 16.7%and in the world’s biggest economy: USA has a youth unemployment rate of 9.4%.

Conversely, the youth employment outlook is better in many countries. For instance, Germany has the lowest youth unemployment rate of around 6.8% in EU-28 area and a resurgent economy suggests this figure will drop.

How it has weathered this storm of collapsing economies around it and it has still continued to flourish and how developing countries such as Pakistan can learn from it? Examining how from being the sick man of Europe to the Europe’s Economic Superstar, Germany has left us all in awe. A country which is the world’s fourth-largest economy after USA, China and Japan was brutally split in two. Today, all of advanced Countries of Europe look to Germany for answers as the European economy is flat outside Germany with highest youth unemployment rates. One of the corner stone’s for the economic success of Germany of today is the national focus on work and industry that values investment in skill and solid professional training, family businesses and lifetime employment within the same company. The apprenticeship system in Germany ensures a consistent supply of talented and skilled workforce which gives Germany the competitive advantage in this knowledge based global economy where there is increasing need of labor that has some degree of skills to handle the processes and man machines.

In Germany there is a unique education/work partnership culture known as the Dual Training (Dual-Studium) which is a combination of apprenticeship and part time vocational schooling aimed at hands-on, on the job training. The Apprenticeship Program is recognized as the constant supply of a skilled workforce which sustains Germany’s international competitiveness. As about two third of youngsters take up apprenticeship in mélange of fields from advanced manufacturing, banking, hospitality and IT. It is a highly respected career path and many notable and prominent people, including former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, current CEO of Volkswagen Matthias Mueller and many of the family owned company owners of the famous “hidden champions” have completed an apprenticeship.

Students usually after their matriculation (10th or 12th grade) can enter the path to their desired career by becoming apprentices and following a program of 2-4 years depending on the sector. The students are usually required to attends vocational school once or twice per week, and will undergo on the job training for three or four days per week .The ‘apprentices’ undergoing training receive a vocational training contract with the company and are paid a stipend, with increments after each year. All stipends are paid by the employer. Once the apprenticeship is over, the graduates usually earn a permanent job in the company they are doing apprenticeship or take up further studies.

The system is of great significance in Germany and supported by politicians, society and needed by companies. It is a centralized system and regulates the trainings and development plans in the private companies for the apprentices. This training is based on a compulsory curriculum, standardized occupational profiles; developed by the federal government in liaison and collaboration with employers, educators and union representatives. The training at the companies are conducted and supervised by certified corporate trainers. German firms don’t view dual training as something for struggling students or at-risk youth.

This is a talent supply program that will work in industry or form small medium enterprises. It guarantees high-quality programs where trainees learn the industry prevalent methods, widening their horizon and options of employment for those who wish to switch jobs later on or start their own business.

Using this as an introduction; I would propose this as an aspect that Pakistan could adapt and adopt. At this moment in time, Pakistan needs people who can solve problems—skilled, thoughtful, self-reliant individuals, who are entrepreneurs and create jobs; who are not a burden on the government for employment but a driving force of the country’s economy. In 2017, the median Pakistani age is 22.7 years. This is an ideal population demography a country can dream of and if utilized to the fullest Pakistan can be one of the biggest economies in a decade.Unfortunately there lacks a clear policy and system that could enable and train skilled workers specialized in trade of economic value. Currently, the youth has the academic qualifications but what is required in the industry whether domestically or internationally is not taught in the classrooms. Pakistan rarely uses an apprenticeship model to teach young people a trade that could equip them to thrive in the global race of technological superiority in fields such as aerospace, automotive and healthcare industry. There are initiatives taken by Pakistan through which it is investing in its youth. Government of Punjab has formed the Skill Strategy under which there is a focus on skill training and steps are taken for increasing the importance of Technical Education and Vocational Training (TEVTA).The vision is commendable however; it is prone to not delivering the desired results because again the apprentice once upon completion of the program will be left to face the specter of job finding in this tough economic environment. On the other hand, Pakistan itself has very low ranking in Ease of Business Index, therefore, it is extremely tough to start new businesses in Pakistan and tough environment for entrepreneurship . Surprisingly, it is the vocational training model similar to that in USA which itself has failed to deliver which is reflected in the unemployment rate. Similarly, there are several companies in Pakistan who have trainee programs but they differ in goals and only limited to as such fulfilling the corporate social responsibility.and not aimed at retaining the talent afterwards as the case in most of the programs.

For apprenticeships to work for young people, for industry and for taxpayers, the trainees need to be fed into long-term successful businesses, committed to growth and investing in the workforce which will be equipped to fuel it. The program in Pakistan should be administered with the public-private partnership. The Government provides the schools for vocational training like TEVTA is already doing it, while the practical work is undertaken at private companies and the stipend duly paid by the private companies. In this way, the industry is made a stakeholder and after the completion of the program, trained apprentices would be seen as a lucrative asset by the companies to hire. Consequently, creating full-time employment.

Conclusively, the German apprenticeship model is a solid solution to the problem of youth unemployment in Pakistan. The dual system of vocational education and training is very simple and productive model for development of skilled and qualified workforce that creates and takes employment. This model will help Pakistan turn its problem into its advantage. In the short term, it would be hard to bring this change but in the long term there is a field being prepared for industrialization with sufficient and sustainable skilled workforce for decades to follow.