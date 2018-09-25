German Ambassador points out dumpsites

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

German Ambassador to Pakistan, Martin Kobler, has pointed out heap of dumps in some areas of federal capital Islamabad.

Martin Kobler took to Twitter sharing a picture of F7/4 street 56 of Islamabad, pointing out the heap dump.

Martin writes, “Just driving through Islamabad. There are beautiful parts, but there are also small dumpsites everywhere like here in F 7/4 street 56. It seems solid waste disposal does not work in many parts.” He went on to say these dumpsites are a health hazard and breeding ground for dengue mosquitoes. What can be done?, he raised the question.

