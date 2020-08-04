GEPCO to hold online open court

The Gujranwala Electric Supply Company (GEPCO) has introduced online open court mechanism to solve public complaints at their threshold.

In this connection, GEPCO CEO Mohsin Raza Khan will hold an online open court on Wednesday. He will hear to public complaints on the phone from 11:00am and issue directives for its resolution. The company has urged the public to utilize the form for resolution of their complaints.

On the other hand, the company provided uninterrupted power supply to the consumers during Eid holidays. The GEPCO on the directives of its CEO had made comprehensive arrangements for the purpose.