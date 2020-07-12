GEPCO installs new transformer in Jalalpur Bhattian

Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) Chief Mohsin Raza Khan has said that there will be no overloading in Jalalpur Bhattian and people would get better voltage.

He was addressing the ceremony of installation of 20-26 MVA transformer worth Rs 70.2 million at Jalalpur Bhattian Grid Station. Hafizabad MNA Shaukat Ali was also present on the occasion. He also appreciated the performance of concerned engineer and his staff for installation. Project Director Tahir, Cantt Circle SE Ramzan Butt, SEGS Ch Akhtar and notables of the area were also there. The CE said that the GEPCO is making electricity supply system better and also working on upgradation.

He said that the construction of new grid stations is on the way. He said with this transformer, there will be a decrease in line losses and the people would be relieved.