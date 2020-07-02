GEPCO CE holds e-court

Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) Chief Executive Mohsin Raza Khan held online open court at GEPCO Headquarters on Wednesday and heard the consumers’ complaints.

The GEPCO CE said that these e-courts, in view of current corona pandemic, would help in quick redressal of the complaints.

He also directed the electricity consumers to follow the instructions, issued by the GEPCO to save them from any mishap during the current rainy season.

According to the GEPCO spokesman, consumers should not use metal wire to dry the cloths because electricity current easily embedded in metal wires while three pins plug should be use for iron, washing machine, refrigerators, water pumps and other electricity gadgets and such items should be properly earthed, any fault in electricity wiring should be immediately removed.

In addition, dry cloth, blanket, wood piece and rubber sole shoe should be used while ironing the cloth and don’t touch the electricity switch, wire and gadget in case of wet hands, cloths or shoes.

It is further directed that don’t bind the animal with stay wire of electricity poles and under the high tension lines because it could be cause of any calamity.

In case of current in electricity pole, electricity wiring, wall or fallen electricity wires.