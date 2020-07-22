GEPCO CE goes online for resolving people’s problems

Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) Chief Executive Mohsin Raza Khan held online open court at GEPCO Headquarters on Wednesday and heard the consumers’ complaints.

The GEPCO CE said that these e-courts, in view of current corona pandemic, would help in quick redressal of the complaints. He also directed the electricity consumers to follow the instructions, issued by the GEPCO to save them from any mishap during the current rainy season.