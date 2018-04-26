George H.W. Bush recovering in hospital: office

Washington, April 26 (AFP/APP):Former US President George H.W. Bush, admitted to the hospital shortly after the funeral of his beloved wife, has been moved out of intensive care, his office said on Wednesday. Bush, 93, is feeling “good” and focused on the Houston Rockets’ Wednesday night National Basketball Association playoff game, a statement from his office said. The 41st president was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital on Sunday morning, the day after the memorial service for Barbara Bush, his wife of 73 years. She died on April 17 at the age of 92. Bush has been moved from intensive care to a regular room at the hospital, where he is “expected to continue his recovery there for several more days,” his office said.

