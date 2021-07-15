Geo-strategic milieu, national security reviewed

Observer Report Islamabad

Chaired by Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, the Command and Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy was held at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad on Wednesday.

Matters related to geo-strategic milieu, national security, operational preparedness, training and welfare of troops were reviewed.

The Naval Chief was also given briefings on various ongoing and future developmental projects of Paki-stan Navy.

The forum reviewed evolving maritime security situation after US withdrawal from Afghanistan and reaffirmed solidarity with the people of Indian Ille-gally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir for the rightful struggle of self-determination.