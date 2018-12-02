Genocide of Kashmiri youth in IoK

Dr Muhammad Khan

IN its mass killing in Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK), Indian security forces have killed fiftytwo youths in the month of November 2018. Twentytwo youths were killed just in one week (23-29 November, 2018). Over 600 people have been injured and tortured during this month. This is the reported number of deaths and injuries, since there is ban on media and most of the time, internet services remain off in the IoK, therefore the actual number would be higher than this. In the month of October 2018, thirtynine youths were killed mercilessly and there were cases of over 400 people, who were injured and tortured. Besides there have been 10 custodial killings and 11 cases of rape in October 2018.

On November 29, 2018, Indian security forces killed two youth; Aadil Ahmad Lone and Adnan Bilal Butt, during a so-called cordon and search operation at Khrew in Awantipora area of Pulwama district. Following this killing, there was complete strike in Chattergam, Sopore, Awantipora and Malangpora areas. Life was totally paralyzed with all activities remained suspended. There was no internet service and educational institutions remained closed. Earlier, thousands of mourners attended the funeral prayers of martyred youth, Meraj-ud-Din in Sopore area of Baramulla district, who was killed by Indian security forces along with another youth a day earlier.

Hafizullah Mir, a top political leader of Tehreek-i-Hurriyat, was martyred on November 21, 2018 along with four more colleagues in Achabal area of Southern Kashmir. Indeed, Hafizullah Mir and his group started challenging the Indian occupation since last few months. While the Indian Army men sprayed bullets on Mir, his house, was also blasted with explosives. Many women and children were injured during burning the house in the neighbourhood. Mir was released from jail, a month earlier following two years’ imprisonment in India. The current Indian campaign of killing the Kashmiris has no parallel in the contemporary world. Syed Ali Gilani, in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “India’s insensitivity is the sole reason for the unabated bloodshed.” He further said, “instead of taking measures to resolve the pending Kashmir dispute in its historical perspective, the authorities want to impose their own verdict through the barrel of gun”

This all killing in IoK is part of well thought out Indian strategy, indeed, the genocide of Kashmiris. Earlier, the frustrated Indian Army Chief, General Bipin Rawat said in a statement that for Kashmiris in Indian occupied Kashmir, “freedom was not possible” and that, “the numbers of militants who are killed in gun battles with the Army don’t matter to me because I know this cycle will continue. I only want to stress that all this is futile; nothing is going to be achieved by them. You can’t fight the Army.” The Indian Army Chief seems to be living in a fool’s paradise. Can’t he see that Kashmiris are actively fighting against Indian Army since 1990 and have not accepted defeat? Rather Indian Army is finding no strategy, to overcome these unarmed, stone-palters. The Kashmiris have refused to surrender in the face of worst atrocities, committed by brutal Indian Army since 1990.

With all these brutalities, General Rawat says, “security forces have not been so brutal and Indian Army “trys their level best to avoid any civilian casualties”. This statement and the claim of Indian Army is indeed silly and total nonsense, the world has not witnessed the amount of brutalities and cruelties, Indian Army have perpetrated on innocent Kashmiris in response to their just demand of freedom and right of self-determination. The only factor is that there has never gone the independent investigator in IoK, to know the ground realities and the way Kashmiris are being treated by Indian occupation forces. India never allowed the media and human rights activists in IoK ever since 1990, the year they started this massive campaign against the peaceful Kashmiris.

The current genocide campaign in IoK, is part of the strategy of General Bipin Rawat which he announced in mid-February, 2017. While being in an Army Headquarters in IoK, General Rawat said that those who obstruct our operations through pelting stones will be considered as Jihadis and will be dealt with severely. Besides, he also issued a very strong warning for those hoisting the Pakistani flag and demonstrating any pro-Pakistan sentiments. He ordered the people of IoK to “stops hoisting national flag of Pakistan at their homes and declared those hoisting Pakistan flag as traitors. Indian forces will not excuse those who hoist Pakistan flag.” he added

Indian Army should immediately stop the genocide of Kashmiris as enough is enough. Indeed, the seventy-one years of Indian occupation could not persuade Kashmiris to accept the Indian rule. Then, there started a state sponsored terrorism against innocent Kashmiris since 1990 which added miseries to already subjugated masses in IoK. Kashmiris have not surrounded nor they would ever surrender, therefore, the only way forward for the Indian Army and India is to grant Kashmiris their right of self-determination in compliance to UN resolutions, the sole demand of Kashmiris of the IoK. Former Norwegian Prime Minister Kjell Magne Bondevik, after his visit to the area has made a mention of UN resolutions and Human Right Commission’s recent report on Jammu and Kashmir. He said, “We can’t ignore the fact that the international community is interested in the issue.” Let’s hope that international community put pressure on India for stoppage of genocide of the Kashmiri youth.

— The writer is Professor of Politics and International Relations at International Islamic University, Islamabad.

Share on: WhatsApp