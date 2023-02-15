Generative AI & its implications for Pakistan | By Nimra Javed

Generative AI & its implications for Pakistan

GENERATIVE AI (Chat GPT) refers to artificial intelligence that can generate new data, such as text, images, or music, based on the patterns it has learned from existing data. This is achieved through techniques such as deep learning and neural networks. Generative AI has the potential to have a significant impact on the job market in developing countries, both positively and negatively. One example of generative AI is Chat GPT, which has revolutionized the use of AI. In the book, The New Fire War, Peace, and Democracy in the Age of AI, Ben Buchanan and Andrew Imbrue argue that AI is like fire; if we control it, it can become a source of power; otherwise, it can become a source of destruction.

According to the World Economic Forum, two-thirds of jobs could be lost due to automation in the developing world. This could have a significant impact on the population and stability of the government in Pakistan. Additionally, Pakistan’s lack of access to education and technology could exacerbate the adverse effects of job loss due to AI automation. It is essential to keep in mind that the impact of generative AI on the job market in Pakistan is likely to be complex and multifaceted and will highly affect low-skilled workers and those without access to education and training in AI-related fields.

On the positive side, generative AI can help the Pakistani economy by enhancing efficiency and productivity. It can automate specific tasks, such as data analysis and decision-making, and increase efficiency in manufacturing and agriculture. This can lead to increased productivity and economic growth. Moreover, in Pakistan, where unemployment is already high, the use of generative AI in developing countries can create new job opportunities in fields related to AI, such as data analysis, software development, and machine learning. In addition, it can be used to analyze large amounts of medical data and improve the diagnosis and treatment of diseases. This can lead to improved healthcare outcomes and increased access to medical services in developing countries. Moreover, it can help improve education and can be used to create personalized learning experiences for students.

It’s important to note that the positive impact of generative AI in Pakistan will depend on the availability of resources such as electricity, internet access and skilled workforce, and government policies and regulations. Because significant investment in AI is coming from a few countries. Countries which are already developed are taking first mover advantage.

According to a report by McKinsey Global Institute, China and US accounts for over 75% of global AI venture capital investment. In recent years, China has spent more and more money on AI research. By 2020, the country is expected to have spent between $7 billion and $10 billion on AI. The US government has invested around $1.1 billion in AI research and development through the National Artificial Intelligence Research and Development Strategic Plan. Other countries, such as the European Union, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore, are investing in AI, but their investments are relatively smaller than those of the US and China. Hence, Pakistan should make an effort to improve the environment for the implementation of AI. Pakistan’s education system needs to be updated.

AI has the potential to significantly impact jobs which will create difficulties in implementing AI in organizations. It will present Pakistan with two types of challenges. If Pakistan is going to implement AI technology, low-skilled people are going to lose their jobs. If we do not implement AI in our organizations, we will not be able to compete with the world. Therefore, Pakistan’s policies should focus on investing in science and technology education. We should increase investment in AI. Otherwise, it is going to have long-term implications for our comprehensive security.

—The writer is Researcher at CISS AJK and working on Nuclear Politics & Disarmament, Emerging Technologies and New Trends in Warfare.

