General Zubair lauds PAF’s professionalism

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee called on Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force at Air Headquarters, Islamabad on Tuesday. Lauding the matchless professionalism of PAF, CJCSC said that PAF, being the first line of national defence, has come up to the expectations of our nation in the recent conflict against the enemy.

He added that the nation is proud of the valiant sons of the soil, who thwarted the enemy’s nefarious designs.

The Air Chief also apprised the CJCSC about the operational preparedness of PAF and reiterated his resolve to safeguard the sovereignty of motherland whenever challenged.

