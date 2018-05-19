General Zhang Youxia calls on Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi

Vice Chairman of Chinese Central Military Commission, General Zhang Youxia visited Naval Headquarters Islamabad and called on Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi.

Upon arrival at Naval Headquarters, General Zhang Youxia was received by Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy presented him the Guard of Honour, a press release issued here by Director General Public Relations (Navy) said.

General Zhang Youxia called on Chief of the Naval Staff in his office. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), as vital part of Belt and Road initiative were discussed.

The Naval Chief also highlighted close bilateral ties between Armed Forces of the two countries. Vice Chairman of Chinese Central Military Commission termed Pakistan as China’s all weather strategic partner.

Both the dignitaries termed the success of CPEC and related projects as tantamount to prosperity and economic empowerment of the people of the region and beyond.

The call was followed by a brief given to the visiting dignitary on Pakistan Navy’s perspective on security situation in Indian Ocean region and PN contributions towards peace and stability in the region. In the second leg of his visit, Vice Chairman of Chinese Central Military Commission is scheduled to visit Pakistan Navy Field Commands at Karachi.

The visit is expected to greatly augment the bilateral cooperation between both the countries in general and Defence forces in particular.—APP

