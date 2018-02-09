General Musharraf Condole the death of Rashid Qureshi Mother-in-Law

ISLAMABAD : Chairman All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) General (Retd) Pervez Musharraf and Secretary General Dr Muhammad Amjad has expressed sorrow and grief over the death of Major General (Retd) Rashid Qureshi’s mother-in-law.

Mother-in-law to APML senior vice President Rashid Qureshi and wife of General (Retd) Ejaz Azeem died here on Thursday.

Funeral prayer for the departed soul was offered at H-8 graveyard. APML leadership has expressed their deepest sorrow and grief over this loss to General Qureshi. They prayed for the spiritual elevation of the deceased and grant of patience for the loved ones.

Orignally published by NNI