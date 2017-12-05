General Hospital to be established in capital

Islamabad General Hospital will be constructed in rural area of Islamabad with more than Rs. 2.5 billion funding from Saudi Arabia. The official sources within the district administration and Ministry of Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) said that this hospital is being established to cater the needs of health sector in the Capital whose population has crossed two millions.

The sources said that there are five government hospitals functioning in Islamabad including Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) with 1127 beds, Federal Government Services Hospital (Poly Clinic) with 500, Federal General Hospital in Chak Shehzad with 200 beds, Capital Development Authority (CDA) Hospital with 150 beds and National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine (NIRM) with 120 beds.

They said that work plan has been finalized to improve the exiting health infrastructure of 33 dispensaries in Islamabad while the government is working to improve health facilities as 25-bed dialysis center would be inaugurated at PIMS within 2-3 months as 50-60 nephrology patients are being treated at present.

Meanwhile, a source in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration said that it has been also proposed to establish four mini-hospitals in the city to reduce the burden on existing hospitals. The formal proposal has been forwarded to Ministry of Interior which will take up the matter with Planning Commission and National Health Services Department for further assistance.

Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation (IMC) will also assist in these projects at Silaha, Rawat, Bara Kahu and Tarnol to reduce load on existing hospitals. He said health centers in rural areas would also be upgraded and compulsory rotation of doctors from big hospital to rural health centres would be ensured to provide better health services to rural areas.—APP

