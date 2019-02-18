General hold up against token tax defaulters

Rawalpindi

The Rawalpindi Excise and Taxation Department has finalized arrangements to launch general hold up on February 20 against token tax defaulters and those driving unregistered vehicles.

Rawalpindi Motor Vehicle Registration Authority (MRA) Officer Sohail Sabir told APP that following directions from Excise and Taxation Rawalpindi Division Director Sohail Arshad, eight special teams have been created for the general hold-up.

He said that the hold-up would be conducted simultaneously at different locations in the district on Wednesday.

The vehicles found to be token tax defaulters or are unregistered will be impounded during the drive. The team will also search vehicles under his supervision while Excise Inspectors, Gul Sher Khan, Malik Javed, Raza Shah, Zulfiqar Abbas, Ehtishamul Haq, Jahangir Khan, Ajmal Bhatti and Fayyaz Babar would lead their respective teams.

To a question, he informed that the department under its general hold up against the tax defaulters, improper number plates and unregistered vehicles issued 409 challan tickets on February 13 and also impounded 40 vehicles.

Sohail Shahzad informed that the authorities concerned had strictly ordered to tighten noose around the vehicle of token and other taxes defaulters. The department would continue its operation against the defaulters and their vehicles would be impounded, he added.—APP

