ISLAMABAD : Information Minister Ali Zafar has said the general elections will be held as per schedule on 25th of next month.

Talking to the media persons in Islamabad on Monday, he said the rumors regarding delay in the polls have died down. Now our efforts must be to ensure free, fair and transparent elections.

Regarding polls in the tribal areas, the Information Minister said that constitution will be followed on the matter. He said according to the constitution the election for the MPAs in the tribal areas will be held in one yeartime.

Earlier, addressing an exhibition at Pakistan National Council of the Arts, the Information Minister said both Pakistan and China are starting cultural programs for the benefit of their youth.

The Information Minister said the CPEC will benefit the entire region