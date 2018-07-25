General Election 2018: Polling under way across Pakistan

Pakistan’s nearly 106 million registered voters have a chance to choose their representatives in the national and provincial assemblies — as well as their next prime minister — as the country goes through its 11th General Election today.

Polling began at 8AM and will conclude, without any break, at 6PM across the country’s 85,307 polling stations, of which 17,007 have been declared “highly sensitive”.

As many as 12,570 candidates are contesting for a total of 849 seats of national and provincial assemblies in the general election.

