Publicly and shamelessly promoting your sexual and gender preferences is a crime. India has seen an increase in gays and lesbians shamelessly displaying their acts openly which is totally wrong.
Same sex marriages are not compatible with the norms of nature. Human beings generally learn from experience, that is why this issue needs to be taken care of at the social and psychological level.
JUBEL D’CRUZ
Mumbai, India
Gender preference
