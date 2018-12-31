Gender inequality

Pakistan is 148th of 149th countries in recent Global Gender Gap Report 2018 concluded by World Economic Forum (WEF). According to WEF report, Pakistan has made some good progress in wage equality and education attainment but this progress is not enough to eradicate gender gap. Undoubtedly, this gap can be considered as direct upshot of religious extremism in Pakistan. Pakistan being a developing country has many issues but the roots of almost all issues are entwined and religious extremists are weaving many threads of problems into one dire sweater of under development. This situation needs a logical conclusion. I want to put forward some solutions that might work to end religious extremism to lessen gender gap in Pakistan.

First of all there must be a yardstick to declare one as mufti or maulvi. Govt can conduct some national level test for this purpose. Additionally selected aspirants would have authority to challenge and decision making in Islamic matters. This will definitely let right people in right jobs and provide us with true interpretations of Islam.

Secondly, courses of gender and ethics must be compulsory during primary education for both boys and girls. Moreover, girls must make higher enrolments and successful completion of degree in the fields of physics, mathematics, computer sciences and social sciences. It will provide and enhance the skills of women in modern job market to attain better opportunities.

Thirdly, the verses of female empowerment and gender equality should be emphasized and prioritised. It will boost female labour force participation, female education, maternal health care and political empowerment. Furthermore, it will make people flexible towards religious matters.

Lastly, there should be check and balance on the syllabus of both schools and madaris. Govt. should provide platform where students from private schools, public schools and madaris could sit together and discuss on various aspects. It will concoct tolerance, flexibility and respect for others’ point of view in children at the learning stage.

HADIA BATOOL

Gujrat

Share on: WhatsApp