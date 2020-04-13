Gender inequalities likely to worsen by Covid-19 in Pakistan

Staff Reporter

As Covid-19 continues to be the global health crisis, the risk of worsening of the already existing social and gender inequalities in Pakistan has increased manifold. The pandemic is likely to have adverse impact on the lives and livelihoods of women and vulnerable groups, says the Policy Paper “Gendered Impact and Implications of Covid-19 in Pakistan” jointly released by the Ministry of Human Rights, UN Women Pakistan and National Commission on the Status of Women (NSCW).

The paper provides a comprehensive analysis of the specific vulnerabilities that women and girls face because of the coronavirus with a focus on six key thematic areas including education, health, labor force participation, time use and mobility, financial empowerment, and gender-based violence (GBV), and presents broad policy recommendations to mitigate immediate risks and prevent the exacerbation of existing gender gaps.