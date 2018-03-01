Gender equality more than a goal in itself: Kharal

Staff Report

Deputy Inspector General of Police Training Sharjeel Kharal has said that gender equality is more than a goal in itself adding that it is a precondition for meeting the challenge of reducing poverty, promoting sustainable development and building good governance. Kharal was expressing his views in a consultative session attended by many senior police officials from the Karachi Police organized by the Individual Land Pakistan at a local hotel here Wednesday.

Kharal said that gender sensitization in police needs for gender equality adding that the constitution of Pakistan provides equally status and opportunity to all the citizens in the country. It also has a profound impact on policing in peace keeping and insisting the importance of equal representation of women in the police department, he added.

He asked to police officials here you people are talking very positively what happened while you are in ground; need such potential during duty as well, insisting on issue he was with the view that one day session isn’t enough and over night change cant not be brought we need to work towards the issue constantly, he added

During session talking about the issue, DSP Garden Shehla Ghani said that Police facilities must meet the needs of the female officers. There must be equal opportunities for promotions and training. There must also be equal opportunities for promotions and training and there should also be mechanisms for female officers to share experiences.

Shiren Khan DSP Finance and Welfare expressed her point of view that it is very encouraging step but this type of session must be in routine so that the gap may be removed. It is a very productive step, which may broad the vision of male officials. Police is most secured department for women where no one has dare to harass women, he added.

SP Orangi Town Abid Baloch said that Gender awareness requires not only intellectual effort but also sensitivity and open-mindedness. It opens up the widest possible range of life options for both women and men.

Baloch said that when women started driving in Pakistan people used to stare at them and now women are riding bikes even the same in Police when women joint Police people used to ask how a woman will do this and we have example of Ghazal Perveen and she proved herself if there will be a number of women in Police so gender sensitivity may be dealt normally.