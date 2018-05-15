Gender discrimination can be addressed thro realization

Hyderabad

The issue of gender discrimination can be addressed through dissemination and realization between male and female and if once it done, no one can stop Pakistan in rapid march towards the path of progress and prosperity. It is an open truth that working women have to face problems just by virtue of their being women and social attitude considers women fit for only certain jobs, said former Inspector Colleges of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Hyderabad Syeda Fareeda Mushtaq while talking to APP here on Monday.

Fareeda Mushtaq said that this social attitude forces the women to find employment easily as nurses, doctors, teachers or secretaries both in public and private sectors and because of this attitude when well qualified women engineers, managers or geologists are available, preference will be given to a male of equal qualification.—APP