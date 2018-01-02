Gen Wynne laid to rest

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Former Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Chairman General Khalid Shamim Wynne was laid to rest in Lahore on Monday. Wynne, the 14th JCSC chairman, died in a road accident on Saturday while travelling to Lahore via the motorway, according to Inter-Services Public Relations. Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, former president Asif Ali Zardari and former army chief Gen (retd) Raheel Sharif attended the funeral prayers.

Sharif, who is presently based in Riyadh as the head of the Saudi-led Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition, is in Lahore for a private visit. Car crash claims life of former CJCSC General (retd) Khalid Shameem Wynne Gen (retd) Wynne retired on October 7, 2013.

According to reports, Wynne’s SUV overturned near the Chakri interchange on the way from Rawalpindi to Lahore.—INP