Gen Sahir Shamshad assumes charge as CJCSC

Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza on Sunday assumed the charge of Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee in an impressive ceremony held at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi.

Besides large number of serving and retired officers from tri-services, the ceremony was attended by former Chairmen Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, said ISPR in a statement.

A smartly turned out Joint Services guard presented salute as Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee arrived at the venue.

General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, who is also recipient of Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military), reviewed the guard of honour and march past.

Earlier this week, the federal government appointed General Asim Munir as next Chief of Army Staff and General Sahir Shamshad Mirza as CJCSC.

Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza was serving as a commander for Rawalpindi Corps before being promoted as CJCSC.

The recipient of Hilala-e-Imtiaz (Military) has served at various senior leadership positions, including director-general military operations, Chief of General Staff, and Adjutant General at the General Headquarters. During his assignment at Military Operations, Sahir Shamshad Mirza also commanded 40th Infantry Division in Okara.

As DGMO, he was member of former Army Chief General Raheel Sharif s core team at the GHQ, which supervised the military operation against the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan and other militant groups in North Waziristan.

He has also served in United Nations-led peace keeping missions in foreign countries and was conferred with UN Medal for Service in Sierra Leone (UNOMSIL Medal). Mirza was commissioned in the 8th Battalion of the Sind Regiment as second lieutenant in 1985.