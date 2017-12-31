Gen (Retd) Wynne killed in road accident

Friend dies; son, driver injured

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gen (Retd) Khalid Shameem Wynne died in a road accident near Chakri on Saturday afternoon, Inter-Services Public Relations confirmed.

“The accident occurred due to a tyre burst,” spokesperson Motorway Police confirmed. “Khalid Shamim passed away in the incident, the injured have been shifted to Combined Military Hospital, Rawalpindi.”

He was born on August 28, 1953 in Abbotabad, but the most outstanding ones are his recognition of Hilal-e-Imtiaz and Nishan-e-Imtiaz.

Wynne retired on October 8, 2013 as a four-star general, and he preceded by Gen Tariq Majid, was succeeded by General Ashfaq Pervez Kayani. He had served the army for 42 years.

He belonged to 20th Paratroopers Battalion, Punjab Regiment.

A friend accompanying Wynne also died on the spot while Wynne’s son and driver who were critically injured, were evacuated to the hospital where they are under treatment. Motorway police said the driver had been speeding and seems to have lost control of the vehicle.

He hailed from an army background. His father, Col Arshad Shamim Wyne, had served in the Pakistan Army till 1972. After his intermediate examination in 1971, Gen Wynne joined the army, passing out in April 1972 in the 1st Special War Course to join his father’s battalion, 20th Punjab Regiment.

He later commanded his own 20th Battalion of the Punjab Regiment, two Infantry Brigades, including the prestigious 323 Infantry Brigade in Siachen, the 41st Infantry Division in Quetta and the Southern Command in Quetta.

On the academic side, he held various instructional appointments and served on the faculty of the School of Infantry and Tactics Quetta, Command and Staff College, Quetta, and Pakistan Military Academy, Kakul.

He also served as Chief of Staff in a Corps Headquarters and Commandant School of Infantry and Tactics Quetta. Gen Wynne also served in the General Staff directorate, staying as Deputy Chief of General Staff from 2006 to 2007.

He was appointed the 14th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee during the Asif Ali Zardari regime, before retiring on 7 October 2013. Prior to his elevation, Gen Wynne had been serving as the Chief of General Staff at General Headquarters since April 2010

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of former General (retd) Khalid Shameem Wynne in a road accident.

He prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and grant of courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, PM office media wing said in a press release.

The prime minister also prayed for the swift recovery of the injured in the accident.