Gen (Retd) Khalid Shamim Wynne dies in road accident

RAWALPINDI : Former Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General (retd) Khalid Shamim Wynne died and three others sustained injuries in a road accident on Chakri Road on Saturday.

Pakistan Army’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed the death of Gen Wynne in the fatal road accident.

A son of Khalid Shamim Wynne is among the injured.

According to our correspondent, the car in which Gen Wynne was travelling met an accident near Chakri Interchange in Rawalpindi when its tyre burst.

The driver of the car and a friend of Gen Wynne are also said to be in precarious condition. All the injured have been shifted to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Rawalpindi.

After his intermediate examination in 1971, he joined the Army, passing out in April 1972 in the 1st Special War Course to join his father’s battalion, 20 Punjab Regiment.

He also served as Chief of Staff in a Corps Headquarters and Commandant School of Infantry and Tactics Quetta. Gen Wynne also served in the General Staff directorate, staying as Deputy Chief of General Staff from 2006 to 2007.

Gen Wynne replaced General Tariq Majid as the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee after he was promoted as four-star General on Oct 7, 2010. He retired on 8 October 2013.

