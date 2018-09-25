Gen Rawat’s statement amounts to attack on Pakistan: Sardar Attique

Staff Reporter

Islamamabad

Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan, ex-Premier of AJK, has denounced anti-Pakistan statement by Indian chief of army staff Gen Rawat as virtual attack on Pakistan. People of this entire region are enraged over the highly biased statement, Attique reacted.

Talking to a public delegation here Sardar Attique said that the already tense situation obtaining on account of India’s belligerent and arrogant attitude, the international community is deeply concerned. Our own view has been that all outstanding disputes with India inclusive of Kashmir dispute must be attempted to solve by peaceful negotiations among Pakistan, India and Kashmir and dispute-affectees people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Sardar Attique urged govt of Pakistan to raise with full conviction the issue of Kashmir in the coming UN General Assembly session being attended by 196 UN member states heads.

He assured IHK Kashmiris of full diplomatic and political support by the brave people of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

Meanwhile an OIC FMs Kashmir Contact Group is meeting in New York today to deliberate over latest Indian occupied Kashmir situation and indiscriminate killings of Kashmiri youth by Indian forces there.

Share on: WhatsApp