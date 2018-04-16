Gen Raheel donates Rs 2m to GCU EFT

Staff Reporter

Former Chief of the Army Staff, Gen (Retd) Raheel Sharif has donated Rs 2 million to Government College University Lahore’s Endowment Fund Trust (GCU EFT) for the fee of financially-challenged students.

Addressing the Old Ravians Union (ORU) Annual Dinner as chief guest at GCU’s Oval Ground, Raeel Sharif said that this visit to his alma mater had filled him with nostalgia of student life, according to GCU spokesman here Sunday.

Raheel Sharif said, “It has been the most memorable days, I strongly miss the maroon blazer, my motorbike and all the flavours of a Ravian life, especially the respect we get as a student of this prestigious institution”.

He said his association with the Government College Lahore went back to 1964 when his sister completed masters from here and he came here to attend her degree awarding ceremony. “My two brothers Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed (Nishan-e-Haider) and Captain Mumtaz Sharif also studied from this great institution,” he maintained.

The former army chief paid glowing tribute to his professors for inculcating in him the values and spirit to fight various challenges in life with dignity and honour, asserting, “I am proud to be a Ravian and I am one call away whenever my alma mater need me.” He also gave shields to the members executive Committee of the union.

On this occasion, GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah reiterated that Old Ravians were their real strength who always helped them in advancing the varsity’s vision and mission. He added that GCU Endowment Fund Trust, established from their support, had swelled to Rs 360 million supporting the education of more than 600 current Ravians every year from its profit/interest.

The VC said that a university required multi-billion rupees investment for new buildings, laboratories, classrooms, equipment etc, so therefore it was essential that both the government funding and fundraising by Old Ravians Union must continue.

ORU President Kazi Afaq Hossain, the former federal secretary also addressed the gathering.