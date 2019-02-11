Gen Raheel discusses regional peace, stability with COAS Bajwa

Saudi Crown Prince’s security team arrives

Sarwar Awan

Rawalpindi

Former army chief Gen (Retd) Raheel Sharif, who heads a 41-nation Saudi-led military coalition, called on Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa here on Monday and discussed matters of mutual interest including regional peace and stability.

Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa lauded the efforts by the Islamic military coalition for enduring peace, said the Inter-Services Public Relations statement.

A delegation of the Islamic Military Counter-Terrorism Coalition led by Gen (Retd) Raheel Sharif arrived in Islamabad late Sunday.

This is the maiden visit to Pakistan of the delegates of Islamic Military Counter-Terrorism Coalition.

During their two-day visit, the delegates of the Islamic military coalition will meet the top civil and military leadership. Former army chief Gen Raheel Sharif is also scheduled to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan, sources said.

The delegation will meet Senate chairman and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi. The focus of the delegates’ meetings with top civil and military leadership will be on the regional situation as well as counter-terrorism measures taken by the coalition.

“The delegation is also expected to discuss the upcoming visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman to Pakistan,” sources said. Gen Raheel was made the chief of Islamic military coalition formed to combat terrorism in 2017.

The visit of Gen Sharif comes ahead of a scheduled visit by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is expected to arrive in Pakistan sometime this week.

A source in the Saudi Embassy told media on Monday that the prince’s exercise equipment, furniture and other personal belongings have reached Islamabad, while his security team and Saudi media representatives have also arrived in the capital ahead of his two-day visit.

