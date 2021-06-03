Gen Qamar witnesses mily exercise in AJK

Staff Reporter Rawalpindi

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday visited the field training area near Kotli in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations.

The military’s media wing said that the army chief was briefed about conduct modalities of a Corps level exercise “Taskheer-e-Jabal”.

“The exercise is aimed at enhancing operational preparedness of formations, encompassing defensive and offensive tasks during various contingencies within an operational cycle,” the official statement added.